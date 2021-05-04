Also available on the nbc app

Anna Faris had a hard time opening up to her friends about the issues she and Chris Pratt faced when they were married. On the latest episode of her hit podcast "Unqualified," the 44-year-old actress, who was married to the actor for eight years, revealed why she kept their marital woes to herself. Sharing, "I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues. To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra, her first husband], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

