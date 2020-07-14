Also available on the nbc app

Anna Camp chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about her new Netflix hit, “Desperados,” which is currently streaming now. She also reveals that she’d love to star in another “Pitch Perfect” as her fan-favorite character Aubrey, who is part of The Barden Bellas. The actress also talks about another one of her films, “Here Awhile,” where she plays a terminally ill character named Anna, who wishes to reconnect with her brother while also ending her life with the Death with Dignity Act.

Appearing: