Will the Barden Bellas be making a comeback? Maybe… Anna Camp talked with Access Hollywood on set of her new NBC series, "Perfect Harmony," where she reveals she wants her old "Pitch Perfect" pals including Rebel Wilson to make a cameo in the future. She also explains about who she plays in the series and what fans can expect to see! "Perfect Harmony" premieres on Sept. 26 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

