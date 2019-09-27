Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for "Perfect Harmony"! Anna Camp, Bradley Whitford and the rest of the new NBC comedy's cast take All Access behind the scenes of their show, which follows Bradley's former music professor who winds up in a small-town church to help a choir group achieve their musical dreams. The cast dishes on the hilarity ahead and reveals which actor is always breaking during scenes. "Perfect Harmony" premieres Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

