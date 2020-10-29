Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie's legal team has experienced a shakeup amid her ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt. The Daily Mail reports that the "Maleficent" actress has parted ways with one of her lawyers, who filed a Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 9. The document reportedly does not state the attorney's reason for the departure from the case. However, a source close to Jolie told the outlet, "Angelina has fought tooth and nail to get what she wants in this divorce. When it comes to her kids, she won't back down. She's paying her legal team a fortune, so if she believes one of her lawyers needs to go, she won't hesitate to pull the trigger."

