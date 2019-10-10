Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Launches Jewelry Line With Her Favorite Designer

Also available on the NBC app

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mom's stylish footsteps! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 14-year-old daughter has launched a new jewelry collection in collaboration with famed designer Robert Procop. Zahara debuted some of the pieces at the Los Angeles premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" when she walked the red carpet with her siblings. The teen will donate all of the proceeds from the Zahara Collection to House of Ruth Shelters.

