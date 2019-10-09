Angelina Jolie Takes 4 Of Her Kids To 'Maleficent' Premiere And Sparkles In Dreamy Gown!

Also available on the NBC app

Angelina Jolie is making it a family affair once again! The Oscar winner brought four of her six kids to the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" premiere in London, continuing a heartwarming tradition of welcoming her youngsters to the red carpet throughout her press tour for the Disney sequel. This time, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt smiled with their famous mom as she stunned in a sparkling caped gown.

