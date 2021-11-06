Main Content

Angelina Jolie Slams 'Ignorant' 'Eternals' Bans In Middle East Over LGBTQ+ Characters

Angelina Jolie is speaking out amid reports that some Middle Eastern countries will no longer be showing "Eternals" in theaters due to its inclusion of romantic scenes with LGBTQ+ characters. When Australian press asked her about reports of the ban, she said, per news.com.au, "I'm sad for [those audiences]. And I'm proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out ... How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant."

