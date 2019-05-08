Angelina Jolie Shares The Inspiring Advice She Gives Her Daughters

Also available on the NBC app

Angelina Jolie is teaching her daughters to focus on their inner beauty. The Oscar winner penned a powerful essay for ELLE in which she revealed how she encourages her girls to "develop their minds" as "the most important thing they can do." Though Angelina admitted that wearing "a pretty dress" is always an option, "there is nothing more attractive" than putting your "independent will" and your "own opinions" on full display.

Appearing: