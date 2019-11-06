Angelina Jolie Says She'll Live Near Brad Pitt Until Her Kids Turn 18 And Will Move Overseas After

Also available on the NBC app

Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work across the globe, but she's keeping her home base in the United States for the next few years. The "Maleficent" star told Harper's Bazaar that she "would love" to live abroad and "will do so" as soon as her kids all turn 18. "Right now I'm having to base where their father [Brad Pitt] lives," she explained. Angelina and Brad are currently navigating their divorce and co-parenting their six children, the youngest of whom are 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Despite keeping the Pitt-Jolie family headquarters stateside for the time being, Angie revealed to the magazine that she's breaking ground on a home in Africa next year and continues to encourage her kids to "explore the world."

