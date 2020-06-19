Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie has revealed why she separated from Brad Pitt. The Oscar winner broke her silence on the choice to part ways with her fellow A-lister in 2016, telling Vogue in a new interview that it came down to what she believed was in the best interest of their six children. Angelina went on to explain how she's stayed the course in the face of public challenges for and the kids throughout the breakup's aftermath and maintained that it was "the right decision."

