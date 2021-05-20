Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie has taken on a buzzy new role! The Hollywood superstar covered herself in bees for an important cause, teaming up with National Geographic to raise awareness about bee conservation and to champion female beekeepers. The campaign is in honor of World Bee Day on May 20 and Angie told the mag why it’s so crucial for everyone to step up and help protect the bee population. The Oscar winner also reflected on her intense Nat Geo photo shoot with photographer Dan Winters, revealing that despite how calm she looked while the insects swarmed all over her, at least one got a little too close for comfort! But, the mom of six added that she’s grateful for the experience and connecting with the bees so closely felt “lovely.”

