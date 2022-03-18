Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie is speaking out as the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) finally becomes law again. "NBC Nightly News" sat down with the "Eternals" actress to discuss the key role she played in lobbying for its renewal. "I think once you're exposed to the system...you realize how unbelievably broken the system is, you have to do something to improve it," the mom of six said. VAWA was created in 1994 to help domestic abuse victims. The law expired in 2018 but was renewed again last week.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution