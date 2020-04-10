Also available on the NBC app

As the coronavirus continues affecting millions of people around the world, Angelina Jolie is standing up for vulnerable children during this time. "Of the many ways that the pandemic is making us rethink our humanity, none is more important, or urgent, than the overall protection of children," Angelina wrote in an op-ed for Time. "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society."

Appearing: