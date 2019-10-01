Angelina Jolie Kids Look So Grown Up At 'Maleficent 2' Premiere In Rare Public Outing

Also available on the NBC app

Angelina Jolie made the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" premiere a family affair! Five of the actress' six kiddos joined her at the world premiere of her highly-anticipated upcoming Disney sequel. Per usual, the 44-year-old turned heads in a custom black one-shoulder gown designed by Versace. And her little ones also matched her dark aesthetic! Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, all looked totally dapper in dark dresses and suits.

