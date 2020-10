Also available on the nbc app

"The One and Only Ivan” stars Angelina Jolie and Brooklynn Prince chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the film. She also reflects on a time she and her kids attended the “Maleficent” premiere and raved about her littles ones saying that they “have a lot of fun together.” “The One and Only Ivan” premieres exclusively on Disney+ August 21, 2020.

Appearing: