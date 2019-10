Also available on the NBC app

Angelina Jolie took Paris by storm on Tuesday with several fashionable looks as she visited the Louvre Museum with her six children before heading to the Élysée Palace for a meeting with France's First Lady Brigitte Macron. Later, the actress hit the Guerlain boutique on the Champs-Elysées where she was greeted by fans. Watch for more on Angie's whirlwind day!

