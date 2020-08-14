Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce has hit another roadblock. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the actress filed to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk disqualified from the case, alleging that he "failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships" between himself and Pitt's lawyers. The former couple hired Ouderkirk together in 2017 to oversee the divorce privately. He is also the same man who presided over the pair's 2014 wedding in France.

Appearing: