Angelina Jolie is all about her kids! The actress and Finn Little chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and she dished on her highly-anticipated upcoming role in “Eternals” as well as Mother’s Day with her kids! The two also talk about their upcoming film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” "Those Who Wish Me Dead" is in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, May 14th.

