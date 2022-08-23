Main Content

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt had one memorable girls' night out! The "Maleficent" star took her youngest daughter to see "Dear Evan Hansen" in Philadelphia over the weekend and got to meet the tour's cast backstage. In new photos shared on the musical's Instagram page, Angelina and Vivienne pose with the show's lead, Anthony Norman. "[W]aving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly," the caption read.

Tags: Angelina Jolie, vivenne, Dear Evan Hansen
