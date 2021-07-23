Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce just took another turn. The private judge in the former couple’s years-long legal saga has been disqualified, Access Hollywood confirms. On Friday, an appeals court ruled in Jolie’s favor to remove John W. Ouderkirk from the case. According to documents obtained by Access, the court determined that Ouderkirk’s dismissal was required after he failed to make mandatory disclosures about his business ties to Pitt’s attorneys. Pitt’s legal team responded in a statement to NBC News, saying that the “facts haven’t changed” in regards to the case.

