Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has got the moves and works hard on nailing them! Celebrity dance choreographer Hamilton Evans chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez about his routine to Lizzo's hit song "About Damn Time" going viral. The dance instructor also called Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh, who is one of his dance students, hardworking and sweet. Plus, watch Hamilton teach Mario a dance sequence!

