May 5, 2020, marked 20 years since Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton surprised everyone and got married. While they divorced three years later, the story of their wild, whirlwind romance – which included them wearing vials of each other's blood – still lives on. Access Hollywood looks back on where their love began and revisits our first interview with Angelina following her and Billy Bob's big day.

