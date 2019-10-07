Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Angelina Jolie And Michelle Pfeiffer Break Into Adorable Fit Of Giggles At 'Maleficent' Photocall

CLIP10/07/19
Details
It's hard not to smile when you're in good company! Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer broke into an adorable fit of giggles while posing together at the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" photocall in Rome. Though it's unclear what prompted the cute chuckle, it seems the stunning co-stars have formed a tight bond! The ladies held hands and shared a sweet embrace in front of photographers, just a week after Angie confessed to Access Hollywood that Michelle was her teenage crush!

Tags: Access, Access Hollywood, Entertainment, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Elle Fanning
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
