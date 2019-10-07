Angelina Jolie And Michelle Pfeiffer Break Into Adorable Fit Of Giggles At 'Maleficent' Photocall

Also available on the NBC app

It's hard not to smile when you're in good company! Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer broke into an adorable fit of giggles while posing together at the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" photocall in Rome. Though it's unclear what prompted the cute chuckle, it seems the stunning co-stars have formed a tight bond! The ladies held hands and shared a sweet embrace in front of photographers, just a week after Angie confessed to Access Hollywood that Michelle was her teenage crush!

Appearing: