Angelina Jolie is giving some rare insight into her home life during quarantine. The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star and humanitarian opened up to Harper's Bazaar about how she eases anxious thoughts during the pandemic, saying, "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them." Angelina also talked about adopting bunnies for her daughter Vivienne, what she's been reading and watching in quarantine and her thoughts on the current global crisis, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

