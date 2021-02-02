Also available on the nbc app

Angelina Jolie isn't a regular mom, but there's nothing wrong with that! In a new interview with British Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about family life and discussed how her six children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, have guided her on the journey of motherhood. "I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom," she explained. "I'm managing though because the children are quite resilient and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all." Check out the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Feb. 5.

