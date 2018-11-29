Andy Serkis: 'Mowgli' Is An Emotional Journey Of A Boy Trying To Discover 'Where He Belongs'

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Serkis explains how this new version of "The Jungle Book" in "Mowgli: Legend of The Jungle," which he directed and co-stars in, is different from past iterations of the Rudyard Kipling classic. And, Andy discusses the film's young star, Rohan Chan, who began work on the film at age 10. Andy also has a little fun thinking about which animal he'd want to raise him if he was stranded as a youngster in the jungle.

