Also available on the NBC app

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti have witnessed their fair share of wedding disasters! While discussing their new movie "Palm Springs" – in which their characters have a "Groundhog Day"-style love story set at a wedding weekend – Andy and Cristin riffed on some of the "bad best man" speeches they've heard in real life. They also told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles all about their fun onscreen chemistry. "Palm Springs" debuts on Hulu and in select drive-in theaters on July 10.

Appearing: