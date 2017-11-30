'Andy Griffith Show' Star Jim Nabors Passes Away At 87 Years Old

Jim Nabors, best known for playing Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," has passed away at the age of 87. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: gomer pyle the andy griffith show, television, the andy griffith show, carol burnett, jim nabors dies, interviews, celebrity, jim nabors dead, gossip, breaking news, jim nabors death, deaths, andy griffith jim nabors, actors, jim nabors gomer pyle, barney fife, death, hollywood, celebrity news, access, entertainment, jim nabors carol burnett, the carol burnett show, jim nabors, entertainment news, gomer pyle andy griffith show, tv, andy griffith, gomer pyle, jim nabors career
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.