Andy Grammer Forgets His Lyrics On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan': 'Holy S**t!'

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Grammer may have delivered his most memorable performance yet. The singer forgot his own lyrics mid-performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and even asked for a do-over before realizing he was already on the air. Despite also dropping an s-bomb, Andy handled the flub like a total pro – with a little help from Ryan Seacrest! The co-host joined his pal onstage to help him finish the song, and Kelly Ripa pointed out a welcome bright spot to the gaffe: "You are going to sell the hell out of that record!"

Appearing: