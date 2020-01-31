Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen chats with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at Super Bowl SirusXM’s radio row where he revealed what he's planning to do for his son Benjamin's first birthday. The “Watch What Happens Live” host also discusses Brad Pitt and what he would ask if he could interview Meghan Markle. Andy also talks about Demi Lovato, who he recently interviewed and shared how he thinks she will do performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

Appearing: