Andy Cohen Teases What Went Down On Joe And Teresa Giudice's Italy Reunion: 'It Was Pretty Stunning'

Weeks after their tense interview with Andy Cohen, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice reunited with husband Joe Giudice in Italy, where he's now living as he fights his deportation. The trip was filmed for their Bravo reality show, and Andy told Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans that what happened there was "pretty stunning." "They had conversations that they needed to have," he teased. Andy also reflected on his earlier interview with the couple. "That was wild, and it was very uncomfortable. I was surprised by how revealing they were," he said.

