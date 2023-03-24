Main Content

Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

CLIP03/24/23

Andy Cohen is spilling new details about the heated "Vanderpump Rules" cast reunion that filmed on Thursday. In a new video shared to his Instagram story, the host teased what went down when the reality show stars came together for the first time since new broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend and fellow cast mate, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss. "Well that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," Andy revealed.

Tags: Andy Cohen, vanderpump rules, Ariana Madix, tom sandoval, Raquel Leviss
