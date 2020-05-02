Also available on the NBC app

Andy Cohen took his one-year-old son on his shoulders on Friday night outside of Lenox Health in Greenwich Village, New York City, to clap for the hospital staff at the end of their shift. Andy, donning a mask, kept a safe distance from other New Yorkers as they showed their appreciation for the first responders on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. The Bravo host, who was previously diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, was clearly moved as he walked back home, talking to the camera and encouraging fans to support healthcare workers however they're able.

