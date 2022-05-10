Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen's baby girl is ready for her close-up! The Bravo host sang a sweet lullaby to newborn daughter Lucy for her TV debut on Monday's "Watch What Happens Live." Andy introduced the little one with a musical twist on his show's theme song, calling Lucy the "Queen of midnight fun" in a home video. The episode marked Andy's return to "WWHL" since his second child arrived on April 29.

