Andy Cohen Sings Lullaby To Newborn Daughter For Her Adorable TV Debut

Andy Cohen's baby girl is ready for her close-up! The Bravo host sang a sweet lullaby to newborn daughter Lucy for her TV debut on Monday's "Watch What Happens Live." Andy introduced the little one with a musical twist on his show's theme song, calling Lucy the "Queen of midnight fun" in a home video. The episode marked Andy's return to "WWHL" since his second child arrived on April 29.

