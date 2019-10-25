Andy Cohen Shares First Look At Explosive Interview With Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Cohen is pulling out all of the stops for the "Interview of the year"! The "Watch What Happens Live" host suited up newscaster style to share the first look at his highly-anticipated interview with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, with the latter participating via a webcam from Italy. "YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS!" Andy wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser video. In the teaser, Andy asked the couple hard-hitting questions about the state of their marriage, including rumors of infidelity. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked" airs Oct. 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.

