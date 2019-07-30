Andy Cohen Sets The Record Straight On Feuding With Tituss Burgess: 'He Might Be, I'm Not'

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Cohen has no beef with his recent "Watch What Happens Live" guest Tituss Burgess, who took issue with the Bravo host bringing up Eddie Murphy's past homophobic remarks, for which the comedy legend has since apologized. Despite Tituss doubling down on calling Andy a "messy queen," the new dad tells Access that he doesn't harbor any ill will toward the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" alum. Andy also weighs in on rumors about Wendy Williams, Anderson Cooper and more – including whether he's ready for another baby!

