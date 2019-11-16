Also available on the NBC app

Bethenny Frankel's exit from "The Real Housewives of New York" shocked fans and fellow cast members, but Andy Cohen wasn't too surprised. "I had a very good sense that this was it," he told Access Hollywood at BravoCon. "As a matter of fact, I sent her a kind of goodbye email about a month before it happened, saying, 'I feel like this is going to happen,' and there you go. I was so thrilled that she came back in the first place, that you know, I didn't take that for granted." Andy also teased Celine Dion's upcoming appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" and revealed that the pop diva "talked about a few things that she's never talked about before."

Appearing: