Andy Cohen Says He Has 'No Plans' To Retire From Bravo: 'Don't Let The Gray Hair Fool Ya'

CLIP10/14/22

Andy Cohen is here to stay at Bravo! At BravoCon 2022, the "Watch What Happens Live!" host dispelled rumors he might retire soon, telling Access Hollywood, "I have no plans. Don't let the gray hair fool ya." He added, "It's an honor, not a god-given right [to appear on TV], so I'm honored to be here as long as anyone will have me." Andy also talked about the surprises in store at BravoCon and how he gets the best parenting advice from famous friends Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa.

