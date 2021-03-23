Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen is taking full advantage of his work from home situation when it comes to spending time with family! The “Watch What Happens Live” host gushed about his 2-year-old son Benjamin and how close he feels to his son during the Covid-19 pandemic to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. Andy said, “The one, one, bright, bright light of the pandemic for me has been Ben. I could honestly say that he’s saved my life. I don’t know what I would have been doing for the last year.” Andy also revealed some insight into his new show “For Real: The Story of Reality TV” which airs Thursdays at 9pm on E!.

Appearing: