Andy Cohen rang in the New Year with a regret. The 53-year-old co-hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" from Times Square with Anderson Cooper on Friday and criticized the competing broadcast, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." On Monday, he admitted he regretted that moment on his radio show. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast. And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," he said.

