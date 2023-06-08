Andy Cohen and many other New York City-based celebs are speaking out about the air quality due to the effects of the ongoing Canadian wildfires. New York City's air quality was dubbed the worst in the world on Wednesday because of the thick smoke. The 55-year-old Bravo mogul took to his Instagram Story to show his followers how bad it is, before sending well-wishes to Canada and the firefighters. Another Bravo celeb who addressed the smoke was former "Real Housewife" Ramona Singer, who also took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday wearing a mask and sharing what it's like walking around in the thick smoke. The Jonas Brothers band member Kevin Jonas posted a photo of his backyard to his Instagram Story as well showing the crazy orange color that the sky was because of the smoke. The show couldn’t go on for Jodie Comer. The "Killing Eve" star halted her performance just minutes into a Broadway matinee of "Prima Facie" at The John Golden Theatre after she had difficulty breathing.

