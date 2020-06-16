Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen is understandably melting over baby boy Benjamin kissing an Andy doll that is the spitting image of his famous dad. The Bravo host gave fans an adorable look at Benjamin's reaction to seeing Andy in toy form. The toddler gave the ultimate seal of approval with his heartwarming smooch, leaving Andy with a proud ear-to-ear grin! The 52-year-old made sure to give artist Cyguy a shoutout for his impeccable work making the spot-on doll, and couldn't help but gush one more time about Benjamin's instant connection to the custom piece.

