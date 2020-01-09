Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle To Join ‘Real Housewives’ After Stepping Back As A Senior Royal

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Cohen isn’t one to let an opportunity pass him by! The Bravo boss offered Meghan Markle a role on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” amid the bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry will be stepping back from their roles as “senior royals.” “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!” the “Watch What Happens Live” host commented on the Instagram announcement. And while it seems highly unlikely that Meghan will accept the offer, we can still hold out hope.

