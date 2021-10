Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen is spilling all the tea. The star spoke with Scott Evans about his new series, Ex-Rated. He also reacts to Nicki Minaj saying she wants to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. On top of that, he also hints his longtime pal Sarah Jessica Parker might not be at the Met Gala this year. Ex-Rated premieres on Peacock on August 12.

