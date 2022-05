Also available on the nbc app

Sorry, but Andy Cohen is not sorry. The "Watch What Happens Live" host isn't backing down after he faced major backlash for drinking a bit too much while hosting CNN's New Year's Eve show alongside his buddy Anderson Cooper. "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there," he said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

