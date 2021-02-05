Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen's little boy is growing up so fast! The "Watch What Happens Live" host took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message in honor of his son Benjamin's 2nd birthday. The doting dad celebrated the special occasion with a precious photo of the toddler hugging his teddy bear and flashing a toothy smile. "Ben turns 2 today!" he posted. "He is my true delight, and I can't imagine life without him." Cohen welcomed his sweet bundle of joy via surrogate in 2019.

