Andy Cohen Crashes Caroline Manzo's BravoCon Interview In Fun Moment

CLIP10/14/22

Andy Cohen never misses an opportunity to say hi to one of his favorite former housewives! The Bravo star crashed Access Hollywood's interview with "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Caroline Manzo to take a fun selfie. Caroline also took the opportunity to remind Andy of the words of wisdom he once gave her about life as a reality star that have run through her mind "a million times" since. Plus, she gave Access an update on if she'd ever return to "RHONJ" and shared the advice she'd give her sons if they ever starred in their own reality TV show.

Tags: Andy Cohen, Caroline Manzo, real housewives of new jersey, bravocon, Reality TV
