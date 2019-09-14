Andy Cohen Confirms He 'Almost' Cast A Man On 'Real Housewives' But Wants 'A Lesbian First'

Also available on the NBC app

Is Andy Cohen willing to make "Real Housewives" history? The Bravo host told Access Hollywood at a SiriusXM Radio Andy Theater event that casting a man in one of the franchise's lineups was once on the table and is still "not out of the question" – but he'd like to cross another milestone first. Has he talked to Bethenny Frankel since she left "RHONY" and could alum Jill Zarin take her place? As for fatherhood, the 51-year-old said baby son Benjamin is getting close to crawling but doesn't like his dad's scruffy new look!

Appearing: