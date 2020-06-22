Also available on the nbc app

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's sons just had the cutest play date ever! The two best pals celebrated this year's Father's Day by introducing their sons to one another for the very first time - and it looks like the adorable tots will be besties in no time! "Look, that's going to be your good buddy Wyatt," Andy explained to Benjamin on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” "That's going to be your good buddy. We're going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're going to be great friends."

